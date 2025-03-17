Hotel closes: Staff fear for their jobs

In response to an inquiry from the PVA, the Krone reported: "The basic idea was to offer vacations at this hotel at a good price, mainly for socially disadvantaged employees. But then every employee could enjoy a stay there". Continued operation would no longer be profitable. "The occupancy rate is no longer there. Because a skiing vacation is generally no longer cheap." The works council is now trying to find a replacement in Austria: "Measures are currently being developed for this."