Hotel closes: Staff fear for their jobs
Accommodation on the brink of closure: staff and guests launch petition. Owners explain their decision to "Krone".
A group of holidaymakers are completely upset during their winter vacation on the Katschberg. "Our beautiful hotel is to be closed," said the outraged guests, who stay at the hotel every year, which is owned by the Pension Insurance Institution (PVA).
PVA employees can stay there for a reasonable price. "We have always gladly accepted the offer. The occupancy rate was also always good," said former PVA employee Walter Tippelt and other guests, expressing their disappointment during what was probably their last stay.
Signature campaign against closure
But the employees, who now fear for their jobs, feel even worse: "We have only been told that the hotel will close. Nobody knows when this will happen or what will happen next." Those affected now want to fight the closure of the facility with a petition. "We have also signed," says a group from Vienna.
In response to an inquiry from the PVA, the Krone reported: "The basic idea was to offer vacations at this hotel at a good price, mainly for socially disadvantaged employees. But then every employee could enjoy a stay there". Continued operation would no longer be profitable. "The occupancy rate is no longer there. Because a skiing vacation is generally no longer cheap." The works council is now trying to find a replacement in Austria: "Measures are currently being developed for this."
We are looking for a buyer for the hotel. It was mainly intended for socially disadvantaged employees.
There is also a plan for the employees: "We want to sell the hotel, we will continue to operate it until spring 2026. However, the staff will then be taken on by the new owner," they say reassuringly. The search for a buyer is underway.
