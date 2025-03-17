Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Search for buyer

Hotel closes: Staff fear for their jobs

Nachrichten
17.03.2025 08:00

Accommodation on the brink of closure: staff and guests launch petition. Owners explain their decision to "Krone". 

0 Kommentare

A group of holidaymakers are completely upset during their winter vacation on the Katschberg. "Our beautiful hotel is to be closed," said the outraged guests, who stay at the hotel every year, which is owned by the Pension Insurance Institution (PVA).

PVA employees can stay there for a reasonable price. "We have always gladly accepted the offer. The occupancy rate was also always good," said former PVA employee Walter Tippelt and other guests, expressing their disappointment during what was probably their last stay.

Signature campaign against closure
But the employees, who now fear for their jobs, feel even worse: "We have only been told that the hotel will close. Nobody knows when this will happen or what will happen next." Those affected now want to fight the closure of the facility with a petition. "We have also signed," says a group from Vienna.

In response to an inquiry from the PVA, the Krone reported: "The basic idea was to offer vacations at this hotel at a good price, mainly for socially disadvantaged employees. But then every employee could enjoy a stay there". Continued operation would no longer be profitable. "The occupancy rate is no longer there. Because a skiing vacation is generally no longer cheap." The works council is now trying to find a replacement in Austria: "Measures are currently being developed for this."

Zitat Icon

We are looking for a buyer for the hotel. It was mainly intended for socially disadvantaged employees.

heißt es seitens der PVA

There is also a plan for the employees: "We want to sell the hotel, we will continue to operate it until spring 2026. However, the staff will then be taken on by the new owner," they say reassuringly. The search for a buyer is underway.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisa Aschbacher
Elisa Aschbacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf