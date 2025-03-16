West Styrian abused four boys for years

Four now young men went through a martyrdom: a now 55-year-old Styrian abused them since they were children. The paedophile lorry driver and crane operator led a sordid double life for more than two decades. He used gifts to make his victims - one was his nephew, two others were children from ex-relationships and a fourth was also part of the family - compliant and thus kept them silent about the shameful deeds he had done to them. In his own home, he assaulted them, abused them and took pictures and videos of them.