55-year-old man charged
West Styrian abused four boys for years
What a martyrdom! For more than two decades, a 55-year-old man from western Styria is said to have abused four boys. He also took pictures and video footage. He was caught because of one of these images. Investigators found 13,000 repulsive files in his possession. Now he is on trial.
Four now young men went through a martyrdom: a now 55-year-old Styrian abused them since they were children. The paedophile lorry driver and crane operator led a sordid double life for more than two decades. He used gifts to make his victims - one was his nephew, two others were children from ex-relationships and a fourth was also part of the family - compliant and thus kept them silent about the shameful deeds he had done to them. In his own home, he assaulted them, abused them and took pictures and videos of them.
After several years, he was found out. He uploaded one of these images to the internet, which was reported to the Canadian "National Center for Missing & Exploited Children", an organization that campaigns against the sexual exploitation of children. The Federal Criminal Police Office was informed and the IP address was traced. It quickly became clear that the perpetrator was operating from Western Styria, which is why the Graz public prosecutor's office took over the case.
He went berserk during a house search
A house search was ordered immediately. At first, the 55-year-old seemed to be cooperating, but suddenly he freaked out, ran upstairs and slammed a door. He squeezed a police officer's arm and even tried to push him down the stairs! He was arrested.
This case shows how incredibly important it is to follow up every single picture.
Hansjörg Bacher, Sprecher der Staatsanwaltschaft Graz
After the searches, it was clear that the investigators had stirred up a can of worms: they found around 13,000 repulsive files on his devices! "This case shows how incredibly important it is to investigate every single image, no matter how much work is involved. Because behind every single picture, further abuse can be hidden," says Hansjörg Bacher, spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Graz.
Also charged with cruelty to animals
According to court spokeswoman Barbara Schwarz, the now accused 55-year-old, who is also in custody, will stand trial on March 26 - also for cruelty to animals. According to the public prosecutor, he is alleged to have shot at least twelve cats and several herons with a Flobert rifle.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
