J.-M. Riiber surprisingly ends his career immediately!

Lamparter tipped his hat to the combined legend Riiber. "Unbelievable, he was and still is an idol for me. How he dominated the sport for us. He can be the fastest on the cross-country ski run and also incredibly good at ski jumping. You can only learn from him, he's also an incredibly likeable person and I wish him all the best.