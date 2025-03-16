KPÖ and Greens rant against the end of the Luft-Hunderter

The Styrian state government is now creating facts: As reported, the end of the particulate matter speed limit on Styrian highways is a done deal. The blue-black coalition has based this decision on an audit by Department 13 of the IG-L. "The data situation now clearly shows that we can take a major step towards relieving the plagued motorists and dismantle the 'air hundred'. Provincial Councillor Hannes Amesbauer will initiate the abolition in his department without delay," said the blue state governor Mario Kunasek to "Krone".