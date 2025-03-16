After "Krone" story:
KPÖ and Greens rant against the end of the Luft-Hunderter
After the "Krone" revealed that the end of the IGL speed limit is a done deal, the opposition parties are now up in arms against the plans of the blue-black state government.
The Styrian state government is now creating facts: As reported, the end of the particulate matter speed limit on Styrian highways is a done deal. The blue-black coalition has based this decision on an audit by Department 13 of the IG-L. "The data situation now clearly shows that we can take a major step towards relieving the plagued motorists and dismantle the 'air hundred'. Provincial Councillor Hannes Amesbauer will initiate the abolition in his department without delay," said the blue state governor Mario Kunasek to "Krone".
The opposition believes it is watching the wrong movie: "The ideologically motivated abolition will neither save any real time nor improve the traffic situation - but the health consequences will be felt in the coming years," criticized Sandra Krautwaschl, leader of the Green Party.
Short-sighted and ideology-driven policy
The KPÖ takes the same line. The state government's decision is irresponsible. The measure sold by the FPÖ and ÖVP as a relief step for plagued motorists is in reality a step backwards for environmental protection and people's health. "While the time savings are small, the impact on the health of people in the greater Graz area is massive. This decision is short-sighted and ideology-driven politics," says Member of Parliament Alexander Melinz.
Sharp criticism of the provincial health councillor
The Greens criticize the ÖVP in particular as a blue stooge. The People's Party is once again making its blind allegiance clear. From their point of view, Health Minister Karlheinz Kornhäusl in particular needs an explanation: "This is precisely why we requested the current hour in the state parliament - Kornhäusl cannot shirk his responsibility," Krautwaschl rants.
