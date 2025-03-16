Love-struck Liechtensteiners ripped off

According to the Liechtenstein state police, the internet scammers have stolen several hundred thousand Swiss francs. The scammers, who are usually organized in professional gangs, are extremely perfidious in such cases, and the script always follows a similar pattern: people get to know each other over the Internet and build up a relationship, with communication taking place exclusively online or by telephone. As soon as the victims are fully emotionally involved, the supposed "dream partners" trick them into believing they are in financial difficulties. Sometimes it's about a plane ticket that is urgently needed, sometimes about "family members" who need help in an emergency. And, of course, the perpetrators assure you that they will repay the money.