Too little rest time: Real threatens the league

Requested twice

The club had asked twice for the kick-off time to be changed, Ancelotti said. According to the Spanish sports newspaper "Marca", however, the league refused. The Madrilenians had not protested from the time the match schedule was set on February 25 until match day, it said. Furthermore, the 72-hour deadline was not an obligation, but a recommendation. Even if it is not laid down in any agreement, the Spanish league itself stipulates at least two full rest days between matches. This requirement was adhered to.