"For the last time"
Too little rest time: Real threatens the league
In the dispute over the match schedule and the workload for the professionals, Real Madrid is taking a confrontational approach with the Spanish league. The club is threatening not to play in La Liga in future if a certain amount of rest time between fixtures is not observed.
"This is the last time we will play a game without a 72-hour break," said coach Carlo Ancelotti after the 2:1 win for the team led by Austrian international David Alaba at Villarreal on Saturday.
Only 66 hours
The Madrilenians had previously made this stance known via their in-house broadcaster and emphasized that the club would ask the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) to intervene. According to Real, FIFA recommends a rest period of 72 hours. However, there were only around 66 hours between the end of Real's extended Champions League game with a penalty shoot-out at city rivals Atletico on Wednesday evening and the kick-off of the La Liga match against Villarreal. Alaba did not play in either match after his long injury lay-off.
Requested twice
The club had asked twice for the kick-off time to be changed, Ancelotti said. According to the Spanish sports newspaper "Marca", however, the league refused. The Madrilenians had not protested from the time the match schedule was set on February 25 until match day, it said. Furthermore, the 72-hour deadline was not an obligation, but a recommendation. Even if it is not laid down in any agreement, the Spanish league itself stipulates at least two full rest days between matches. This requirement was adhered to.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
