Arrest in Innsbruck
Rioter smashes bar door and bites police officer
A pub guest caused quite a commotion in Innsbruck on Sunday night: first the 25-year-old, whose nationality is still unknown, got into a fight with the owner and guests. Then he smashed the window of the front door. And when the police arrived, the suspect even bit an officer's hand.
A police patrol was called to the pub after midnight. They were told that a troublemaker and vandal was up to mischief there. "There was an aggressive 25-year-old man on site who had previously had problems with guests and the owner in the pub," the investigators said.
Vandal with a cut on his hand
The boss "threw him out" of the restaurant because of this and then locked it. "As the suspect's rucksack was still in the pub, he smashed the window of the door. He sustained a cut to his right hand in the process," it continues.
The paramedics who were called to the scene treated the injured suspect.
Bitten in the hand by a glove
The 25-year-old had to be treated by the paramedics who arrived. "As the suspect continued to behave aggressively and bit an officer's hand through the glove, he was provisionally arrested," said the investigators. Corresponding charges will follow.
