Women’s competition rescheduled after abandonment

Eder breaks the 200 mark

Lisa Eder was the first Austrian to fly over the 200-meter mark with 202 meters in the final round, which was not scored, and also previously in the trial attempt. Serial winner and double world champion Prevc had set a new world record in training on Friday with two jumps of 236 meters. A second competition is planned for Sunday. The men are also in action on both days in Vikersund.