Meinl-Reisinger in Kiev: A good choice for Austria?

The supporters

On the one hand, we have readers who advocate a strong Europe and an equally strong Austrian European policy. These readers feel well represented by Meinl-Reisinger. "A great woman, our Foreign Minister", as twister says, can often be read, or "Finally a representative face for Austria and Europe", as Mr. Gurke puts it. There is also understanding for the Foreign Minister's trip, despite her neutrality. "Many have not understood neutrality," says richi33. Despite everything, people should have an opinion on the subject and be allowed to express it.