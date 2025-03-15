Vorteilswelt
Meinl-Reisinger in Kiev: A good choice for Austria?

Nachrichten
15.03.2025 14:17

Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger's first trip abroad has caused heated debates in the online forums. The first reactions from Herbert Kickl and the FPÖ were not long in coming either. The latter spoke on Facebook of an appearance "like an EU or NATO envoy." Read here what Krone readers think about the case and why.

0 Kommentare

Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) visited Ukrainian President Selenskyj on her first trip abroad to Kiev. The FPÖ and Herbert Kickl accused her of acting like a "NATO envoy" and endangering Austria's neutrality. In his opinion, she should have used the visit for peace negotiations. Meinl-Reisinger emphasized that Austria continues to support Ukraine politically, economically and humanitarianly and defended its stance on neutrality.

The supporters
On the one hand, we have readers who advocate a strong Europe and an equally strong Austrian European policy. These readers feel well represented by Meinl-Reisinger. "A great woman, our Foreign Minister", as twister says, can often be read, or "Finally a representative face for Austria and Europe", as Mr. Gurke puts it. There is also understanding for the Foreign Minister's trip, despite her neutrality. "Many have not understood neutrality," says richi33. Despite everything, people should have an opinion on the subject and be allowed to express it. 

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
twister
Eine tolle Frau unsere Aussenministerin. Intelligent, selbstbewusst, gut aussehend, seriöses Auftreten. Gute Wahl für Österreich.
Upvotes:21
Downvotes:53
Benutzer Avatar
HerrGurke
Endlich mal ein repräsentatives Gesicht für Österreich und Europa!
Danke BML
Upvotes:14
Downvotes:20
Benutzer Avatar
Snah1960
Es ist richtig der Ukraine die Solidarität Österreichs persönlich zuzusichern. Das Verhalten der FPÖ zu diesem von den Russen geschundenen Land ist beschämend. Österreich hat Ungarn und Tschechen Asyl gegeben, als der Warschauer Packt noch ein echter Gegenspieler zur NATO war. Die damaligen Politiker haben unmissverständlich und ohne Ängstlichkeit gezeigt das Österreich der westlichen Wertegemeinschaft angehört.
Upvotes:14
Downvotes:15
Benutzer Avatar
richi33
Neutralität bedeutet nicht das man keine Meinung zu aktuellen weltlichen Geschehen haben darf, viele haben die Neutralität nicht verstanden.
Upvotes:16
Downvotes:7

The critics
However, there are also many for whom Ukraine seems unsuitable as a first trip abroad. Time and again we read about "NATO-Beate" and unflattering comparisons are drawn with Germany's Annalena Baerbock. A number of readers, like political insiders , point to Austria's neutrality: "Ms Meinl-Reisinger should read our state treaty carefully before she endangers our neutrality." These people want more focus on Austria and reject domestic support payments for Ukraine. 

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
phhhh
wir haben eine Außenministerin, die das österreichische Volk vertritt -- mit ca. 9 % der Stimmen und in manchen Bundesländern gar nicht vertreten - unglaublich dieses Verständnis von Demokratie, da ist uns die Schweiz meilenweit voraus. Gute Nacht.
Upvotes:21
Downvotes:13
Benutzer Avatar
Politinsider
Die Frau Meinl Reisinger sollte sich mal genau unseren Staatsvertrag durchlesen bevor sie unsere Neutralität gefährdet.
Upvotes:22
Downvotes:13
Benutzer Avatar
kinoma
Ist das die Alpen Baerbock?
Upvotes:24
Downvotes:6
Benutzer Avatar
Ferdinand6936
Und wieder wird Österreichisches Steuergeld verschenkt -Unfassbar
Upvotes:24
Downvotes:13

What do you think of the readers' points of view? Which arguments do you find easier to understand? What do you personally think of our Foreign Minister's first trip abroad and what do you think of the accusations made by the FPÖ and Herbert Kickl? We look forward to hearing your views and to an interesting exchange of opinions in the comments!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

