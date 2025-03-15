Forum echo
Meinl-Reisinger in Kiev: A good choice for Austria?
Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger's first trip abroad has caused heated debates in the online forums. The first reactions from Herbert Kickl and the FPÖ were not long in coming either. The latter spoke on Facebook of an appearance "like an EU or NATO envoy." Read here what Krone readers think about the case and why.
Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) visited Ukrainian President Selenskyj on her first trip abroad to Kiev. The FPÖ and Herbert Kickl accused her of acting like a "NATO envoy" and endangering Austria's neutrality. In his opinion, she should have used the visit for peace negotiations. Meinl-Reisinger emphasized that Austria continues to support Ukraine politically, economically and humanitarianly and defended its stance on neutrality.
The supporters
On the one hand, we have readers who advocate a strong Europe and an equally strong Austrian European policy. These readers feel well represented by Meinl-Reisinger. "A great woman, our Foreign Minister", as twister says, can often be read, or "Finally a representative face for Austria and Europe", as Mr. Gurke puts it. There is also understanding for the Foreign Minister's trip, despite her neutrality. "Many have not understood neutrality," says richi33. Despite everything, people should have an opinion on the subject and be allowed to express it.
Danke BML
The critics
However, there are also many for whom Ukraine seems unsuitable as a first trip abroad. Time and again we read about "NATO-Beate" and unflattering comparisons are drawn with Germany's Annalena Baerbock. A number of readers, like political insiders , point to Austria's neutrality: "Ms Meinl-Reisinger should read our state treaty carefully before she endangers our neutrality." These people want more focus on Austria and reject domestic support payments for Ukraine.
What do you think of the readers' points of view? Which arguments do you find easier to understand? What do you personally think of our Foreign Minister's first trip abroad and what do you think of the accusations made by the FPÖ and Herbert Kickl? We look forward to hearing your views and to an interesting exchange of opinions in the comments!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.