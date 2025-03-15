Alaba has big plans
“Big dream” with “best team ever”
David Alaba is convinced that he will return to the "strongest national team of all time". Accordingly, he and his team-mates are eager for the 2026 World Cup, his "big dream", as he tells the ÖFB's own magazine "Corner".
The whole of (soccer) Austria is eagerly awaiting his comeback. After more than a year, the captain is back in the national team. "The anticipation is huge," he says in an interview with "ÖFB Corner": "I want to help the team again." What is he particularly looking forward to? "We really are a close-knit bunch who not only get on well, but get on very well with each other. It's like a family atmosphere, you can feel it every time."
"A big dream"
Accordingly, participation in the World Cup is the big goal. "That's the only thing I'm still missing. It's a big dream that I really want to experience." That applies to the whole team - and not just since this year. It's about time. Austria last took part in the World Cup finals in 1998. Back then, after a 1:1 against Cameroon, a 1:1 against Chile and a 1:2 against Italy, they were eliminated in the preliminary round.
"Can go all the way"
Could they do better this time? Quite possibly. Alaba has high hopes for the current team under Ralf Rangnick. "Even before my injury, it was the strongest national team of all time. I'm convinced of that." And yet qualifying in the group with Romania, Bosnia, Cyprus and San Marina "won't be easy", says Alaba: "We also feel that the pressure is there, the expectations are high. But we are a team that can deal with pressure and are happy to accept it. We are convinced that we can do it."
