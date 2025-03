New stars sparkle in the international fashion sky

At the fashion weeks in London and Milan, Dominik Wachta from "1st Place Models" sent seven young Lower Austrians down the catwalk with blue and yellow creations. In the British metropolis, Ann-Kathrin Johannides (18) from Katzelsdorf, Caroline Fiedler (19) from Wiener Neustadt, Katharina Jordan (22) from Gänserndorf, 16-year-old Iva Spasic from Bruck an der Leitha, Sarah Leidl (25) from Wiener Neudorf, Kassara Speiser (18) from the district of St. Pölten and Maria Balder (23) from Korneuburg Fashion by Doris Berger from Guntramsdorf and Anna-Egger-Piskernik from Baden. "Seven models at the big fashion events - no other federal state has managed that," says Wachta enthusiastically about Lower Austria. The event professional himself has a connection to the wide region, having completed a tourism apprenticeship in Krems. Five of the local models were then also booked in Milan.