“Nobody would have expected this before the season”

More points than ever before

With a "three-pointer" at the Tivoli, Austria could celebrate their 14th league win and go into the international break with 46 (!) points before the points split. Since the league reform in 2018, the Violets have never had more points in their account at this point. The players and coaches remain humble, but everyone is well aware of what the club can still achieve this year. In addition to the highs in the league, the cup final should finally be secured on April 2. "Nobody would have expected that before the season. You can tell that we still have a lot planned. Nobody loses their greed, their hunger for success. The training sessions are at their best," enthuses Helm.