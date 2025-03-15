Austria on a high:
“Nobody would have expected this before the season”
"Nobody would have expected this before the season," says Austria coach Stephan Helm. The Violets face WSG Tirol tomorrow at the end of the basic round. They could go into the international break with 46 points.
If our opponents take risks, we can be dangerous with every pass and always strike. Our defense is the basis for our success, everyone works extremely well. The defenders are also doing very well, which plays into our hands," praised coach Stephan Helm.
He and Austria have to travel to WSG Tirol tomorrow for the final game of the basic round, with the last away defeat coming on September 28th against Salzburg (0:2), while defensive boss Dragovic & Co. have conceded eleven goals in ten games - the best record in the league. Violett can hardly be rattled under Helm, even in heated phases they keep a cool head. This was particularly evident in the games against Sturm and Rapid. "Our structures are becoming more and more clearly recognizable, which requires patience and hard work," says the successful coach.
More points than ever before
With a "three-pointer" at the Tivoli, Austria could celebrate their 14th league win and go into the international break with 46 (!) points before the points split. Since the league reform in 2018, the Violets have never had more points in their account at this point. The players and coaches remain humble, but everyone is well aware of what the club can still achieve this year. In addition to the highs in the league, the cup final should finally be secured on April 2. "Nobody would have expected that before the season. You can tell that we still have a lot planned. Nobody loses their greed, their hunger for success. The training sessions are at their best," enthuses Helm.
"Very good grips made"
The 41-year-old is also impressed by the new additions (Dragovic, Malone, Prelec, Barry and Vinlöf). The quintet alone has 14 goals and nine assists. Which is why Austria did not have to become active on the transfer market in the winter and did not want to at any price. "They quickly found their feet and also fit perfectly into the team on a personal level. That's what every coach wants. Jürgen Werner and Manuel Ortlechner have made very good signings," says Helm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
