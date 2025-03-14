Measles cases on the rise: Kennedy recommends vitamin A

Health Minister Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who had already cast doubt on vaccinations in previous years, explained the importance of vaccinations in several interviews, but also described them as a personal decision. At the same time, he claimed in an interview on Foxnews, for example, that vaccinations have side effects and that there are also deaths. Vaccination also causes all the diseases that measles causes, he claimed. In other interviews, he referred to vitamin A and cod liver oil as cures.