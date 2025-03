Fraudster cashed in on tickets for the European Football Championship

Verdict not yet final

However, the witness statements and Mr. Rat's meticulous investigative work finally brought the truth to light. "I'm sorry that it went like this," admits the defendant. "They didn't care because they made an incredible amount of money," the judge sums it up. The 46-year-old receives an 18-month suspended sentence. He also has to pay back the outstanding €3,300 for undelivered tickets to the victims.