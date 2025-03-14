Unexpected windfall: Budget better than expected

"When we have a fixed budget plan in the fall, we don't yet know many factors for the coming year," explains Mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ). That's why you always have to budget carefully. One example of this is the Salzburg AG dividend. This amounts to at least ten million euros per year. "That's why it is budgeted in exactly the same way," says the city boss. Two weeks ago, however, it was announced that there will be a special dividend of around three million euros for the past year. This reduces the assumed deficit. In the end, a deficit of six million euros remained from last year. The state capital had expected a deficit of just under 100 million euros.