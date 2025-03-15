How mountains of official files are finally to shrink

Implementation begins

The main aim is to eliminate duplication and thus make the state administration leaner and more efficient. In the previous year, data was collected in 91 state offices, tasks were examined and work processes analyzed. In the end, 1500 suggestions for improvements were made. Under the leadership of State Office Director Werner Trock, these were summarized, condensed - and poured into a three-point plan, the implementation of which is now being launched as the first step in an administrative reform. Companies in particular will benefit from this: The use of experts will become more flexible, the online service for appointments with authorities will be expanded and there will only be one legal contact person in proceedings.