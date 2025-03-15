State streamlines procedures
How mountains of official files are finally to shrink
The state administration is being reformed so that civil servants have more time for citizens. There are 1500 proposals for this. The first step is to focus on operational procedures, followed by construction procedures.
The St. Pölten government district now wants to prove that the administration can be streamlined without Elon Musk and mass redundancies. "Honest consolidation begins with questioning our own structures and cleaning up our own house," say Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner and her deputy Udo Landbauer.
It is not enough to complain about bureaucracy. That is why we are now taking the first step with concrete measures.
Landeshauptfrau Mikl-Leitner und Landesvize Landbauer
Implementation begins
The main aim is to eliminate duplication and thus make the state administration leaner and more efficient. In the previous year, data was collected in 91 state offices, tasks were examined and work processes analyzed. In the end, 1500 suggestions for improvements were made. Under the leadership of State Office Director Werner Trock, these were summarized, condensed - and poured into a three-point plan, the implementation of which is now being launched as the first step in an administrative reform. Companies in particular will benefit from this: The use of experts will become more flexible, the online service for appointments with authorities will be expanded and there will only be one legal contact person in proceedings.
Shortening procedures
In the next step of the reform efforts, one instance in the construction process is to be eliminated. The mayor will remain the first instance, but appeals will then go straight to the provincial administrative court without going through the municipal council.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
