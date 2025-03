VSV fans strike back brutally in dispute with Bolzano

The psychological war in the ICE League quarter-final match between Villach and Bolzano escalates completely! It all started in South Tyrol, where the VSV cracks are said to have had no cold water recently. Even on arrival, the bus stood in front of closed doors for a long time. HC Bolzano complained to the league that all this was not true. But there was definitely a lot of noise made by the fans in front of the Adler's hotel all night.