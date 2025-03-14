Blind Sofia: Young life and the magic of music

Praise from the provincial councillor

"Sofia has already successfully taken part in the exciting competition organized by the provincial youth department. I congratulate her on her performance and the way she has persistently and enthusiastically pursued her path," praises Daniela Winkler, State Youth Councillor. Up-and-coming talents can still register for the "SongChallenge" until March 16. Three days later, the entries will go online, and on April 4 it will be the jury's turn. The public vote will then begin.