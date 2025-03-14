First album
Blind Sofia: Young life and the magic of music
After working with international stars in London, the blind singer is already full of energy for new projects. She is also taking part in the "SongChallenge" with her own song.
Sofia is bursting with creativity. The 18-year-old from Neufeld, who lost her sight as a small child due to a tumor, has discovered her love of music. She plans to release her debut album in the fall. According to reports, Sofia has already recorded three of her own songs at the Wendyhouse recording studio in London run by Jerry Meehan, Robbie Williams' bassist. The same place where superstar Adele recorded her acclaimed album "21".
At work with a well-known drummer
Guitar legend Jimi Hendrix was once a guest in the house in a typical British neighborhood for a TV shoot, and years later Annie Lennox from the iconic pop duo Eurythmics moved in as a neighbor. Drummer Ian Thomas joined in for Sofia's recordings. His skills have been relied upon by absolute greats in the business such as Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Sting, Elton John and Michael Jackson.
Taking part in the "SongChallenge" with his own composition
"The studio work was extremely cool," said Sofia, enjoying the magical moments. The professionalism and ingenuity of the world stars left a huge impression, and back at home, Sofia is devoting herself to her next project. She also penned the song "Going under", which the 18-year-old submitted to the current "SongChallenge".
The days in London were great. Highly talented, hard-working and productive - Sofia enjoyed working like a top-level professional.
Sissy „MisSiss“ Handler, Künstlerin, Sängerin und Sofias Vokalcoach
Praise from the provincial councillor
"Sofia has already successfully taken part in the exciting competition organized by the provincial youth department. I congratulate her on her performance and the way she has persistently and enthusiastically pursued her path," praises Daniela Winkler, State Youth Councillor. Up-and-coming talents can still register for the "SongChallenge" until March 16. Three days later, the entries will go online, and on April 4 it will be the jury's turn. The public vote will then begin.
