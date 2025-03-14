Benko: tax advisor under suspicion of money laundering

Benko is said to have given the impression that he was setting a good example by pouring in EUR 35.35 million via his Benko Family Private Foundation, in which Fuhrmann has served as CEO since 2011. In reality, however, the 35.35 million is said to have been withdrawn from the Signa Group and sent on its way via several accounts and companies to end up back in the Signa sphere. Labeled "fresh equity".