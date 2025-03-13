“We don’t have to be afraid of the USA”

EU should target digital companies

He believes it is right that the EU has responded to Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum with a four billion package of tariffs on Harley-Davidson, jeans, whiskey and everything produced in Republican states as a first step. Another package of 18 billion is in the pipeline, covering food and groceries, from steak to soybeans. "And we should also put together a third package that will hit the US hard because it targets digital companies, social media platforms and digital services like Netflix. That could also be a third escalation screw. But, and I say this very clearly, a trade war, a tariff war, does not benefit anyone, especially not Austria, which earns six out of ten euros from exports, and that is why the primary goal must now be to force the USA to the negotiating table with these tough and unequivocal measures."