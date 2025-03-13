Mandatory registration
White House tightens entry rules for Canadians
The US government has now tightened the entry regulations for citizens from Canada. In future, people from the neighboring country will have to register with the authorities if they stay in the USA for more than 30 days.
The new regulation comes into force on April 11 and already applies to citizens of other countries. According to the US Department of the Interior, between 2.2 and 3.2 million people will be affected by the tightening, including 900,000 from Canada. Some of them spend the winter in southern US states such as Florida, Texas or South Carolina every year. They are colloquially referred to as "snowbirds".
The traditionally friendly relationship between the USA and Canada has deteriorated massively since US President Donald Trump took office. On Wednesday, 25% tariffs were imposed on imports of steel and aluminum, which are likely to hit Canada hard.
Is an economic crisis brewing in Canada?
"We ended 2024 on a solid economic footing. But now we are facing a new crisis," said Canada's central bank chief Tiff Macklem on Wednesday. "Depending on the extent and duration of the new US tariffs, the economic impact could be severe. The uncertainty alone is already causing damage."
The Canadian economy is heavily dependent on US business. The neighboring country has so far accounted for almost 75 percent of Canadian exports. However, growth has recently exceeded expectations, inflation has remained below two percent and unemployment has fallen.
