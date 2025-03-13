Stricter controls
Scooters traveling twice as fast as permitted
The city declares war on bullies on e-scooters. Checks are being stepped up and food suppliers are also being scrutinized.
"The situation with (rental) e-scooters has improved thanks to our measures in the city, but strict controls are still necessary," says Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ). For this reason, the priority campaigns that were launched in 2023 will continue to be carried out.
And it's not just about the speed of the scooters, as the "Krone" saw during a large-scale check in the pedestrian zone on Meidlinger Hauptstraße on Thursday.
The more often we carry out priority checks, the more the situation improves. That's why we will keep at it.
Bürgermeister Michael Ludwig
"We stop everyone"
"We are on site with our mobile office. In addition to the police, the Market Office, the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK), the Veterinary Office (MA60) and the Waste Watchers are also involved," explains Walter Hillerer, Head of the Emergency Measures Group. The inspections also focus on food suppliers on e-mopeds. "We stop everyone who drives past," says Hillerer.
Driving twice as fast as permitted
In addition to the vehicle, checks are also made to see whether the supplier is registered. The AMS checks in accordance with the Unemployment Insurance Act. In some cases, the companies behind the vehicle are also checked. 46 km/h instead of 25 km/h for pimped-up scootersHillerer: "Of course we want the regulations to be complied with and consumers to get good food delivered." Since May 2023, 45 priority actions have been carried out. The highest measured speed of an e-scooter was 46 km/h - 25 km/h is permitted.
Action days continue
There have also been five campaign days to date, such as on Meidlinger Hauptstraße, which were attended by several municipal departments. The result: 237 scooters and their drivers were checked, reports were filed in accordance with trade and market regulations, and 106 tickets were issued. The passers-by are pleased: "They thank us for cracking down," says Hillerer. That's why the campaigns continue.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
