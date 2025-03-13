Scooters traveling twice as fast as permitted

Driving twice as fast as permitted

In addition to the vehicle, checks are also made to see whether the supplier is registered. The AMS checks in accordance with the Unemployment Insurance Act. In some cases, the companies behind the vehicle are also checked. 46 km/h instead of 25 km/h for pimped-up scootersHillerer: "Of course we want the regulations to be complied with and consumers to get good food delivered." Since May 2023, 45 priority actions have been carried out. The highest measured speed of an e-scooter was 46 km/h - 25 km/h is permitted.