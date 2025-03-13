Bringing the once sinking ship back on course for the championship

Captain Thomas Ebner is an Admiran through and through. Which is why he took the relegation in 2022 personally. While some players turned their backs on the Panthers, he helped to rebuild. And could be rewarded for it this year. "Of course, it would be very special for me if I could win the title," said the 33-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season. A gold-plated farewell? "I hope not. There have been no talks about this yet, I still feel fit and would like to stay. But all that matters now is the title fight." Where you have excellent cards after Rieder's 1:3 upset against Liefering.