Admira captain Ebner
Bringing the once sinking ship back on course for the championship
Admira captain Thomas Ebner did not leave the sinking ship after relegation in 2022 - and could be rewarded for his loyalty this year by being promoted again. Surprisingly, he does not yet have a contract for the coming season...
If you exclude the three years at Austria, I've spent my whole footballing life in Südstadt. This club means everything to me..."
Captain Thomas Ebner is an Admiran through and through. Which is why he took the relegation in 2022 personally. While some players turned their backs on the Panthers, he helped to rebuild. And could be rewarded for it this year. "Of course, it would be very special for me if I could win the title," said the 33-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season. A gold-plated farewell? "I hope not. There have been no talks about this yet, I still feel fit and would like to stay. But all that matters now is the title fight." Where you have excellent cards after Rieder's 1:3 upset against Liefering.
"I like this role"
The gap to the chasing pack grew to four points again. "Sure, let's see what they do. Anything else would be a lie." But? "I like the role of the hunted, we have everything in our own hands, we don't have to rely on anyone," said the six-man.
The fact that they immediately became a unit after the summer upheaval came as a surprise to him. "It happened quicker than expected. Many wheels meshed together. The new additions were integrated immediately." According to Ebner, this was also down to the coaching team led by Thomas Silberberger. "They're doing a fantastic job here." Especially tactically: "Even though we conceded a lot of goals recently, you rarely see such a compact defense."
Keyword league two: The title race continues tomorrow when Admira host Rapid II. "The amateur teams are all top in terms of play and technique. Our job is not to let them play at all. It's only up to us..."
