Exhibition in Linz
The jacket of the “First Lady” in the refugee home
The Francisco Carolinum in Linz has already made a name for itself as an interesting contemporary museum with the presentation of Erwin Wurm's photographic work - as we reported. Now it is following this up with a strong artistic position: Bosnian artist Šejla Kamerić circles the deep fissures of our time in floor-to-ceiling photographs and installations.
Instead of partying, Šejla Kamerić (48) had to outwit snipers - it was a matter of survival: she spent her youth in Sarajevo during the Bosnian War from 1992 to 1996.
Perhaps that is why her art is deeply rooted in personal experiences and memories, often shaped by the traumatic experiences of war. Following an exhibition at the OK a few years ago, this is her second time in Linz. This time she is staging floor-to-ceiling photos and large installations in the Francisco Carolinum.
Failure of a world politician
On the one hand, it is about war and violence, which, according to Kamerić, is closely interwoven with gender roles: "The more patriarchy there is, the more violence increases," she says in the "Krone" talk.
She makes the point that women are good "players" with an installation of jackets in military camouflage style, among other things. One jacket has the words "I really don`t care/ I really don`t care!" printed on it. "Melania Trump wore just such a jacket in 2018 when she visited a home for refugee children on the Mexican border", explains Kamerić. The First Lady's total interpersonal failure, which the artist now recalls, is unfortunately very topical due to Trump's re-election.
Prejudices run deep
On the other hand, Kamerić is concerned with misogyny that has been handed down over the centuries. The three-part series "Mother Is a Bitch!" explores iconographic continuities between witch, whore and self-determined female sexuality, only to highlight deep-seated prejudices and misguided developments in patriarchy. All very much worth seeing (until July 27)!
In other rooms, the Francisco Carolinum also has space for presentations by the German-Norwegian artist Marius Glauer and the Viennese photographer Anna Breit.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
