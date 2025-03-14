The jacket of the “First Lady” in the refugee home

She makes the point that women are good "players" with an installation of jackets in military camouflage style, among other things. One jacket has the words "I really don`t care/ I really don`t care!" printed on it. "Melania Trump wore just such a jacket in 2018 when she visited a home for refugee children on the Mexican border", explains Kamerić. The First Lady's total interpersonal failure, which the artist now recalls, is unfortunately very topical due to Trump's re-election.