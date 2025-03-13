"My legacy"
Sylvester Stallone publishes his memoirs
Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone (78) is publishing his memoirs. The autobiography "The Steps. The Story of My Life" will be published worldwide and in German on October 23, as announced by the Penguin Random House publishing group.
Stallone, born in New York in 1946, is regarded as one of the most successful action actors in film history and became famous above all with the "Rocky" and "Rambo" film series. In 1976, he wrote the screenplay for the boxing film "Rocky" and thus took on the role of the fictional boxer Rocky Balboa himself.
The film, directed by John G. Avildsen, became an overnight hit. It received ten Oscar nominations and won three trophies, for directing, editing and best film.
"This book is my legacy"
Stallone's story is not only entertaining and inspiring, but also testifies to a great deal of fighting spirit, according to the press release. "He recounts a difficult childhood in which he was bullied and abused, shot and thrown in jail, and struggled to find himself and his potential."
The US actor said in a statement: "This book is my legacy. It is the essence of what I have to say."
