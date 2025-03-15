Eva Longoria: Ex-“Desperate Housewife” turns 50

In recent years, however, Longoria has much preferred to be behind the camera. She produced the Keanu Reeves thriller "John Wick" and the TV series "Devious Maids" about maids in wealthy Beverly Hills. Longoria directed the film "Flamin' Hot" in 2023.

Lives with her family in Spain

Eva Longoria has not only found happiness professionally, but also in her private life. After two failed marriages - including one with basketball star Tony Parker - the actress has been in seventh heaven with José Bastón for more than ten years. She has a son Santiago with him.