Happy Birthday!
Eva Longoria: Ex-“Desperate Housewife” turns 50
For years, she lived under the name Gabrielle Solis on the fictional Wisteria Lane in a US suburb. Eva Longoria played the "desperate housewife" perfectly. She was the ex-model who had it all: a rich husband, a big mansion, plenty of time for shopping, and sex with the young gardener boy.
Longoria became famous with the black comedy and cult series "Desperate Housewives" about four frustrated neighbors. Only after eight seasons, 180 episodes and countless TV awards did the housewives make their last appearance in this country in the fall of 2012. Longoria, who celebrates her 50th birthday this Saturday, is often confined to this role, but she has much more to offer.
Mexican roots
The renowned Harvard University once awarded her the "Artist of the Year" award for her humanitarian commitment to migrants and Latinos in the USA. Longoria, who grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas, has Mexican roots herself.
In 2011, she produced the documentary "The Harvest" about immigrant children who work as harvest workers in the fields in the USA. Her foundation, The Eva Longoria Foundation, is committed to better education and career development for Latinos.
Her mother placed great importance on the education of her four daughters, says the actress. When she graduated from California State University in Northridge in May 2013, she proudly announced this on social media. Her thesis in political science was about the education of immigrants. In interviews, the TV star complained that she is often underestimated.
Longoria is also behind the camera
This may be due to the mostly light comedy roles that have made her one of the most successful Latinas in show business. In addition to "Desperate Housewives", Longoria has also appeared in "Jane The Virgin" and "Onyl Murders in the Building", among others.
But of course the actress has also appeared on the big screen. With Michael Douglas and Kiefer Sutherland, she shot the thriller "The Sentinel - Who Can You Trust?" (2006) and the fantasy romance "My Heavenly Fiancée" (2008) with Paul Rudd.
In recent years, however, Longoria has much preferred to be behind the camera. She produced the Keanu Reeves thriller "John Wick" and the TV series "Devious Maids" about maids in wealthy Beverly Hills. Longoria directed the film "Flamin' Hot" in 2023.
Lives with her family in Spain
Eva Longoria has not only found happiness professionally, but also in her private life. After two failed marriages - including one with basketball star Tony Parker - the actress has been in seventh heaven with José Bastón for more than ten years. She has a son Santiago with him.
Longoria has also turned her back on her home country for the nine-year-old. For some time now, the family has no longer lived in the USA, but mostly in Marbella, Spain. Longoria also recently filmed her series "Searching for Spain" in Spain, in which Longoria embarks on a culinary journey.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
