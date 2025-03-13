Bruckner Orchestra
Candidates for the new conductor have been announced
Munich-born Markus Poschner, Chief Conductor of the Bruckner Orchestra Linz (BOL) since 2017, will not extend his contract, which runs until 2027, as we reported. The search for a successor is in full swing. Now there is a first shortlist of numerous applications - the "audition" has begun.
The Bruckner Orchestra Linz is looking for a new chief conductor. The application period ended at the turn of the year and 140 candidates applied for the prestigious post, as we reported at the time.
The applications are treated confidentially, and now the first details have been officially revealed: specifically, 13 women and 127 men applied for the position of principal conductor of the Bruckner Orchestra Linz.
29 applicants come from Austria, 93 from Europe and 18 from overseas. "The high level of interest - around 80 percent are international - shows how attractive the BOL is beyond Austria's borders," said a delighted Thomas Stelzer, Governor of Upper Austria.
"80% of the applications are international - among those interested are top conductors."
High demands even for top talent
The profile of the position requires not only great expertise in the concert field, but also in the field of music theater. TOG Managing Director Thomas Königstorfer says: "We are pleased that the candidates also promise a high level of expertise in opera productions for musical theater. Many of them can contribute valuable experience at major and international opera houses."
Getting to know each other through guest conducting
A selection committee consisting of internal and external experts, advised by the personnel consultancy Trescon, has now made an initial selection. The committee will now enter into an in-depth exchange with seven applicants and will be offered opportunities to get to know each other and the orchestra. This should take place by the end of June.
The final decision will be made after subsequent hearings and will probably be proposed to the owner in the fall of 2025.
Where is Markus Poschner going?
As previously reported, Markus Poschner will take over the Utah Symphony in Salt Lake City at the start of the 2027/28 season. He will also take over the position of Chief Conductor of the renowned ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra at the start of the 2026/27 season.
Here, he also sees the task of "saving" the RSO, which has been repeatedly called into question in recent weeks, saying: "I have been associated with the RSO for years and would now like to do everything in my power to obtain the security and commitment of all those responsible in politics once and for all. This is important - for the country and for the cultural scene."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
