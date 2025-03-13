Wild attack
Man attacked trio with pitchfork: Seriously injured
There was probably a wild attack in Ladis (Tyrolean district of Ladis) on Wednesday night. Because a German trio were shaking a food vending machine, the owner (45) attacked the three with a pitchfork. All three were seriously injured.
The trio, aged 17, 18 and 20, were on their way back to their accommodation on Tuesday after a visit to a restaurant in Ladis. They passed a restaurant on the way. They saw a food vending machine on the terrace.
The men wanted to buy chocolate there and, according to their own statements, threw coins in. "After allegedly no chocolate came out of the machine, one of the men shook the machine until the goods fell into the dispensing slot," the police said. The trio then ate the sweets on a bench.
Trio was observed
What the three men did not know at the time was that a witness observed the incident from a distance and informed the operator of the bar by telephone. The 45-year-old local then drove to the restaurant and confronted the three Germans.
The man then attacked the young men with a pitchfork he had brought with him. "All three men suffered serious injuries, which is why they had to be treated as outpatients in Zams hospital," said the police.
The 45-year-old will be released and reported to the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck.
