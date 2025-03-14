Severe damage
Strong earthquake in Naples: population in fear
The area around the southern Italian city of Naples was shaken by a magnitude 4.4 earthquake at around 1.25 a.m. on Thursday night.
This was followed by another earthquake with a magnitude of 1.6 at 1.40 a.m., after which there were four stronger aftershocks. The epicenter was located in the Phlegraean Fields and was also felt in the port city of Pozzuoli, the municipality of Bacoli and in the Neapolitan districts of Fuorigrotta and Bagnoli.
The worst damage was reported in Bagnoli. Some houses were literally "shaken to the core", as the fire department reported. Debris tumbled from houses and fell onto the street and parked cars. Cracks in houses and falling façade parts were reported.
Woman rescued alive from the rubble
After the collapse of an attic, a woman was rescued alive from the rubble of her apartment. Her condition was reported to be critical.
Many people left their homes through the windows after doors could no longer be opened due to the earthquake. Many people gathered in the streets out of fear.
The civil defense opened several halls in Naples, Pozzuoli and Bacoli to accommodate people who did not want to spend the night in their homes for fear of further tremors.
184 million euros in aid
In February, the Italian government made 184 million euros available for the area around the supervolcano near Naples. The aim is to finance 50 projects in the area of the Phlegraean Fields to reduce the impact of the constant earthquakes on buildings and infrastructure in the area.
- The Phlegraean Fields, an area of high volcanic activity, have been hit by many small earthquakes for some time. These are usually small and barely noticeable tremors that weaken the earth's crust in the area. For the past eleven years, the area has been on yellow alert, which calls for caution. However, there have also been stronger earth tremors in recent months. The most recent earthquake was last May with a magnitude of 4.4, the strongest earthquake in 40 years.
- The tremors are linked to the supervolcano, which last erupted over 80 years ago. The last eruption to date began on March 18, 1944 and lasted ten days. Despite the evacuation of more than 10,000 people, 26 people died. After the severe earthquake on May 20, mass evacuation drills were carried out. Around 800,000 people live in the seismic area.
- In 79 AD, ash, mud and lava buried the ancient city of Pompeii after several eruptions of Mount Vesuvius. Today, the site is one of the most visited sights in Italy.
