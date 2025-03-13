Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Gift from Benny

Selena Gomez sells diamond ring for 12 dollars

Nachrichten
13.03.2025 07:27

It was the ultimate bargain for a fan of Selena Gomez. The singer sold a very special piece of jewelry worth over 3000 dollars to one of her followers - for just 12 dollars!

0 Kommentare

The reason: the countdown to her new album "I Said I Love You First", a collaboration with her fiancé Benny Blanco, has begun.

Beating the advertising drum
To drum up publicity, the singer launched her "12 Days of Really Rare Stuff" campaign on social media. Anyone who signed up on her website had the chance to purchase her diamond-encrusted "B" ring. 

With the ring, created by designer Jacqui Aiche, Selena made her romance with the music producer (36) public. Although the unique piece of jewelry is worth 3250 dollars, Gomez put the ring in her online store for a purchase price of just 12 dollars.

"The real ring!"
She had previously reiterated: "It's the exact, real ring that was featured on my Instagram Story in December 2023! It was important for me to choose something that symbolized the start of our relationship for the countdown to 'I Said I Love You First'."

It only takes seconds for it to be sold - stupidly several times over. Which is why the administrator of the Selena Gomez store had to disappoint dozens of fans: "Due to an internal error in our system, we have unfortunately sold several 'B' rings, although there is only one. We are very sorry and will of course refund your money!"

Now wearing an engagement ring
Gomez had swapped the "B" ring on her finger for a diamond engagement ring, which Blanco used to propose to her in December. In "Interview Magazine", the 32-year-old revealed afterwards: "It's the diamond ring I've always dreamed of."

Selena Gomez now prefers to wear her engagement ring. (Bild: instagram.com/selenagomez)
Selena Gomez now prefers to wear her engagement ring.
(Bild: instagram.com/selenagomez)

A small drop of bitterness for all those who were left empty-handed: Next, fans can win a "Coach Selena Grace" handbag worth 395 dollars.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf