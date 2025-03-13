Gift from Benny
Selena Gomez sells diamond ring for 12 dollars
It was the ultimate bargain for a fan of Selena Gomez. The singer sold a very special piece of jewelry worth over 3000 dollars to one of her followers - for just 12 dollars!
The reason: the countdown to her new album "I Said I Love You First", a collaboration with her fiancé Benny Blanco, has begun.
Beating the advertising drum
To drum up publicity, the singer launched her "12 Days of Really Rare Stuff" campaign on social media. Anyone who signed up on her website had the chance to purchase her diamond-encrusted "B" ring.
With the ring, created by designer Jacqui Aiche, Selena made her romance with the music producer (36) public. Although the unique piece of jewelry is worth 3250 dollars, Gomez put the ring in her online store for a purchase price of just 12 dollars.
"The real ring!"
She had previously reiterated: "It's the exact, real ring that was featured on my Instagram Story in December 2023! It was important for me to choose something that symbolized the start of our relationship for the countdown to 'I Said I Love You First'."
It only takes seconds for it to be sold - stupidly several times over. Which is why the administrator of the Selena Gomez store had to disappoint dozens of fans: "Due to an internal error in our system, we have unfortunately sold several 'B' rings, although there is only one. We are very sorry and will of course refund your money!"
Now wearing an engagement ring
Gomez had swapped the "B" ring on her finger for a diamond engagement ring, which Blanco used to propose to her in December. In "Interview Magazine", the 32-year-old revealed afterwards: "It's the diamond ring I've always dreamed of."
A small drop of bitterness for all those who were left empty-handed: Next, fans can win a "Coach Selena Grace" handbag worth 395 dollars.
