Tough anti-Trump course
Carney replaces Trudeau as Canadian prime minister
Former central bank governor Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada's new prime minister on Friday. He takes office in turbulent times, as special US levies on steel and aluminum only came into force on Wednesday.
According to the Bloomberg news agency, Carney's cabinet of 15 to 20 ministers could be only half the size of Trudeau's, which comprises 37 members.
Observers expect Carney to call new elections quickly. Canada's parliament must be re-elected by October. Trudeau had announced his resignation after nine years in office in view of weak poll ratings. However, US President Donald Trump's massive attacks on Canada's northern neighbor had allowed the governing Liberals to catch up with the opposition Conservatives in the polls.
Canada will never become part of America in any form.
Mark Carney
"Canada will never become part of America in any form," he said on Sunday. His nation is experiencing "dark days, triggered by a country we can no longer trust", but the challenge will be overcome, the 59-year-old said.
Course of resolute resistance
After his election as party leader, Carney left no doubt that he would oppose US President Donald Trump's plans for aggression just as resolutely as Trudeau. In the trade war with the United States, he wants to continue the course of resolute resistance. 40 percent of Canadians believe he can do this.
Experience in crisis management
He is also seen as competent because he has plenty of experience in national and international crisis management: During the financial crisis, the dog lover, who grew up in the province of Alberta in western Canada, headed his home country's central bank from 2008. Canada's relatively good recovery in the following years is also attributed to Carney.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
