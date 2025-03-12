"In a positive mood"
Austria Salzburg go into extra time
Austria Salzburg can continue to dream of being admitted to the 2nd division. This is the result of the meeting between club representatives, Mayor Bernhard Auinger and the relevant authorities. There will be a follow-up meeting at the end of March to clarify the situation.
In the rollercoaster ride of emotions and news on the way to the 2nd division, things are looking up again for Westliga club Austria Salzburg. A round of talks between mayor Bernhard Auinger, the authorities, a representative of the Bundesliga and parts of the Violets' board (president Claus Salzmann was not present at the meeting) went well from the Violets' point of view. The meeting had been convened after the league had given the Maxglaners negative feedback on their submission of documents for a second league license. The decision, which was issued to the city club around two weeks ago, did not meet the requirements for unrestricted usability due to the restrictions it contained (curfew, number of matches, etc.).
"Constructive discussions"
"The talks were constructive. All sides are interested in finding a solution and are making an effort. We left with a good feeling," said chairman David Rettenbacher. The same was also heard from the mayor's office. "There is no solution yet, but it is going into extra time. There is still some homework to be done." The issue of the night's rest seems to have been resolved. All parties acknowledged that the closing time will remain at 11 pm.
There will be a follow-up hearing on March 27. The last ambiguities are to be cleared up in the negotiations between the aforementioned parties. If this is successful, Austria can hope for a positive ruling by Senate 5 of the Bundesliga and thus be granted admission to the 2nd division in the first instance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.