Austria Salzburg go into extra time

In the rollercoaster ride of emotions and news on the way to the 2nd division, things are looking up again for Westliga club Austria Salzburg. A round of talks between mayor Bernhard Auinger, the authorities, a representative of the Bundesliga and parts of the Violets' board (president Claus Salzmann was not present at the meeting) went well from the Violets' point of view. The meeting had been convened after the league had given the Maxglaners negative feedback on their submission of documents for a second league license. The decision, which was issued to the city club around two weeks ago, did not meet the requirements for unrestricted usability due to the restrictions it contained (curfew, number of matches, etc.).