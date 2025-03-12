On Shrove Monday
Alcoholized man with a knife goes berserk
A man got into an argument with others at a party in Kohfidisch: Several charges and arrest followed. The 42-year-old also lost his driving license.
As has only just become known, a wild argument including police intervention took place on Shrove Monday in the municipality of Kohfidisch. In the course of the carnival celebrations, many revelers from the village had gathered in high spirits at the local fire station. However, the merry get-together at the end of the carnival came to an abrupt end at around 3.30 pm.
Speeding away in a car
A 42-year-old man with Iraqi citizenship got into a wild argument with two other people present while heavily intoxicated. It was not yet clear what the loud argument was about. However, many of the visitors had overheard it. After the argument, the 42-year-old probably got into his car and left the party.
The police, who had been notified in the meantime, subsequently arrested the rioter. As the 42-year-old also had a knife with him, it was confiscated and a weapons ban was issued. The man also had to surrender his driver's license because he had gotten behind the wheel of a vehicle while drunk.
42-year-old is known to the police
The regional police headquarters confirmed that the rioter had been charged with making dangerous threats and drink-driving. However, the knife is not said to have been used directly in the dispute. The man is already known to the police. Further details are still under investigation.
