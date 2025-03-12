Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

On Shrove Monday

Alcoholized man with a knife goes berserk

Nachrichten
12.03.2025 15:05

A man got into an argument with others at a party in Kohfidisch: Several charges and arrest followed. The 42-year-old also lost his driving license.

0 Kommentare

As has only just become known, a wild argument including police intervention took place on Shrove Monday in the municipality of Kohfidisch. In the course of the carnival celebrations, many revelers from the village had gathered in high spirits at the local fire station. However, the merry get-together at the end of the carnival came to an abrupt end at around 3.30 pm.

Speeding away in a car
A 42-year-old man with Iraqi citizenship got into a wild argument with two other people present while heavily intoxicated. It was not yet clear what the loud argument was about. However, many of the visitors had overheard it. After the argument, the 42-year-old probably got into his car and left the party.

The police, who had been notified in the meantime, subsequently arrested the rioter. As the 42-year-old also had a knife with him, it was confiscated and a weapons ban was issued. The man also had to surrender his driver's license because he had gotten behind the wheel of a vehicle while drunk.

42-year-old is known to the police
The regional police headquarters confirmed that the rioter had been charged with making dangerous threats and drink-driving. However, the knife is not said to have been used directly in the dispute. The man is already known to the police. Further details are still under investigation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf