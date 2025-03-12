In illegal asylum home
Weapon held up: Girls brutally raped
According to the public prosecutor's office, they were already planning to abuse the two girls (14 and 15) when they met them. In an illegal asylum home in the 20th district, they then acted on these intentions. The main accused Algerian (32), however, speaks of consent. However, he cannot explain the injuries ...
In the meantime, the office building in Rehanngasse in Vienna-Brigittenau is empty again. The front door is locked with a wooden panel for security reasons. It is said that terrible things happened in the building on the last national holiday. Two Algerians are said to have lured two young girls there in order to drug and rape them - according to the public prosecutor's office.
15-year-old "cried and prayed"
They met shortly after midnight at Keplerplatz. Under the pretext of a party, they persuaded the 14- and 15-year-olds to get into a cab. And drove with them to the completely run-down office building, which had been converted into illegal asylum accommodation. There, the 32-year-old is said to have brutally raped the older girl. When she tried to call for help, the man covered her mouth and threatened to kill her. "She would have cried and begged in the meantime," the presiding judge recalled from the victim's statement.
Injuries after consensual sex?
The second girl is also said to have been violently attacked. "I didn't notice anything like that," says the first defendant in Vienna Landl. "We told the girls from the beginning that we would have fun at home. We turned on the music, danced and talked," the 31-year-old translates. He could only remember any sexual contact after the judge asked him several times - "She took me by the hand and led me away. Then she kissed me," the Algerian describes consensual sexual intercourse with the 15-year-old. She even undressed herself.
He can't really explain where his DNA traces on the girl's underwear came from. Nor can he explain the haematomas, scratches and strangulation marks. "I have no idea how all these injuries came about." Why would the victim falsely accuse him? "I realized that she was sad because I didn't want a relationship with her," he says on the record.
After the accused rape, he also attacked the 14-year-old at gunpoint. She suffered a bruised rib ...
The second defendant (24), who is also alleged to have touched the girls intensively, can explain his role as defendant in court: "I had no connection to the girls at all because I don't speak the language." His lawyer, Andreas Reichenbach, is more specific: "My client was only present at the party." However, he did not rape anyone.
The 14 and 15-year-olds do not have to appear in court in person. They were questioned beforehand in a contradictory manner. Their statements will therefore be played out. A verdict is expected this afternoon - the Algerians face up to ten years in prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
