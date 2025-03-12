Now fixed: Westbahn will also run to Carinthia in future

"Competition stimulates business"

"The new WESTbahn connection is an important additional mobility service that, together with ÖBB, will make the best possible use of the Koralm Railway's opportunity of the century for the people of Carinthia. And because competition is known to stimulate business, there is also the justified hope and opportunity to realize a Koralm Railway stop in Kühnsdorf in the Klopeiner See tourist region with the entry of the Westbahn," Governor Peter Kaiser also reacts positively.