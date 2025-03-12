From 2026
Now fixed: Westbahn will also run to Carinthia in future
While there has only been talk of plans so far, there was good news for rail travelers on Wednesday in Vienna: The Westbahn will also be traveling to the south of Austria from next year.
Initial plans leaked out at the beginning of 2024 - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. Now it's fixed! The Westbahn - majority-owned by entrepreneur Hans Peter Haselsteiner - will run five times a day from Vienna via Graz to Klagenfurt and Villach from March 1, 2026. "This will bring new momentum to the southern railway line and enhance the common economic area in the south of Austria as a whole. A real game changer for Carinthia," says a delighted Sebastian Schuschnig, State Councillor for Economic Affairs and Transport.
Ten daily connections - five trains to Vienna and five trains to Carinthia - will be added to the timetable from spring 2026, as Westbahn announced today. Three trains will initially be purchased for this purpose, which will travel at speeds of up to 250 km/h. The new connection should also put an end to the sometimes difficult circumstances surrounding train journeys from Vienna to Klagenfurt (we reported).
"Competition stimulates business"
"The new WESTbahn connection is an important additional mobility service that, together with ÖBB, will make the best possible use of the Koralm Railway's opportunity of the century for the people of Carinthia. And because competition is known to stimulate business, there is also the justified hope and opportunity to realize a Koralm Railway stop in Kühnsdorf in the Klopeiner See tourist region with the entry of the Westbahn," Governor Peter Kaiser also reacts positively.
The clear signal that the Westbahn is also prepared to work on further long-distance stops is also pleasing. "This means that Carinthia now has the opportunity to negotiate with two instead of just one provider for the urgently needed stop in Kühnsdorf," emphasizes Schuschnig. In order to discuss the details, there will already be talks at board level in Vienna tomorrow, Thursday.
