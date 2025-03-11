Rodents as guests
Restaurant has to close after rat invasion
Rodents have taken up residence in a restaurant with a very good reputation in the center of Rohrbach. It is still unclear where the unwanted furry guests have come from. A visit from the neighborhood is suspected. There is equally intense speculation about how long the B34 will have to remain closed.
The eventful history of the B34 restaurant in Rohrbach in Upper Austria has been enriched by another bizarre chapter. Until 2019, the restaurant at Stadtplatz 34a was still called Bertlwieser's. After the devastating fire in 2019, which caused millions in damage, the restaurateurs Christa and Michael Bertlwieser took off again under the new name B34 and handed over the restaurant two years ago.
Under the current managing directors Raimund Gattringer and Gerald Schörgenhuber, the restaurant in the heart of the district town has now had to close its doors due to a rodent invasion. Nobody from B34 wanted to speak to the "Krone". Instead, guests were informed about the situation in detail and quite humorously via Facebook.
"Sometimes life writes the craziest stories - and in our case, a few uninvited, furry visitors decided to take up residence with us. As much as we appreciate hospitality, we draw a clear line when it comes to rodents," reads the extensive message.
Professionals brought in to help
Professional pest controllers are now to ensure that the intruders leave for good as quickly as possible and that the restaurant can reopen. "We are working at full speed. Stay loyal to us. We'll be in touch as soon as the coast is clear again," the statement reads.
The state's food inspectorate was not yet aware of the case on Tuesday. In any case, it has announced a visit to the restaurant. No abnormalities were found during the last inspection at the end of 2024. The restaurant managers had even been very cooperative.
It's certainly not due to a lack of hygiene. The B34 is an absolute top restaurant.
Andreas Lindorfer, ÖVP-Bürgermeister
"It's certainly not down to a lack of hygiene. The B34 is an absolute top restaurant," explains ÖVP mayor Andreas Lindorfer. He has heard that the lights in the restaurant could come back on in two weeks.
Rats are said to come from the neighborhood
It is suspected that the rats have moved into the restaurant from the neighborhood. Last year, a house near the B34 burned down completely and has been a ruin ever since. It has now been demolished. There is also speculation that the extensive sewer work led to the rodents visiting the B34.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
