Consumer education required as a school subject

"The packaging sizes are a major annoyance. A maximum of 30 percent is acceptable, everything else is a deceptive package," emphasizes the AK President, who is also calling for a separate consumer education subject at school - currently, such topics are to be covered in other subjects. "A separate school subject is needed so that there are responsible consumers who are aware of the pitfalls on the market and the dangers of internet scams and know what to look out for when it comes to housing and loans." Prevention is also very important, emphasizes Stephan Achernig, head of the consumer protection department, which is why the Chamber of Labour also holds talks at schools.