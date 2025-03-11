Because of corona skeptics
ORF Covid debate in turmoil: top virologist cancels
A discussion program on ORF Niederösterreich was actually intended to help smooth over the deep rifts that have arisen during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the invitation policy has caused an immense stir, which is why not only a top virologist has canceled it - the debate has now been removed from the program altogether.
The deciding factor for the cancellation was that, in addition to virologist Norbert Nowotny, intensive care physician Christoph Hörmann also canceled as a participant at short notice and it was not possible to invite other suitable discussion partners, ORF Niederösterreich announced on Tuesday.
The invited scientists are "indispensable" in a subject area that is caught between medicine, social interaction and politics, it said. "On the other hand, those affected, interested parties and activists describe their very personal concerns and worries, but also their motivation to get involved. Not inviting representatives from this camp would have taken the claim of 'Ein Ort am Wort' ad absurdum," said ORF NÖ.
Rutter is no stranger to the scene
Nowotny from the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna justified his decision by inviting Martin Rutter, a coronavirus sceptic and opponent of the measures.
The debate entitled "A place to speak" was to take place on Thursday in an inn in Zwettl and clarify which facts, in retrospect, speak in favor of the corona restrictions at the time and to what extent mistakes were made during the pandemic.
Rutter set up associations for vaccination victims and was repeatedly conspicuous at demonstrations against coronavirus measures. Nowotny explained that he had obtained more information about Rutter and had also viewed his Telegram channels.
Rutter statements "beyond any facts"
What he found there - statements far removed from any facts or even advertising for weapons - led him "after careful consideration" to cancel his participation in the format, which he greatly appreciated in principle. No evidence-based debate was conceivable with Rutter, who had also called on his supporters to turn up in large numbers.
This is no way to close rifts
Rather, Nowotny fears that Rutter will know how to use the discussion to his own advantage. The virologist believes that ORF's laudable plan to sound out the rifts in the population and, in the best case, close them, will not be possible in this way.
ORF justified Rutter's invitation on Monday by saying that "all points of view" should be heard.
