After visit to Ukraine
Musk insults US senator: “You’re a traitor”
Once again, US tech billionaire Elon Musk is attracting attention. He called Democratic Senator Mark Kelly a "traitor" in the online service X. Kelly had traveled to Ukraine and called for further support for the country, which Musk probably did not agree with.
It all started with a trip by Kelly. The Democratic politician traveled to Ukraine at the weekend. After his visit, he wrote on X on Monday (local time): "I just left Ukraine. What I saw showed me that we must not give up on the Ukrainian people".
Everyone wanted the war to end, "but any agreement must protect Ukraine's security and not be a gift to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin", he explained. US President Donald Trump is trying to weaken Ukraine.
Musk probably did not agree with the Democrat's statements and started an online dispute: "You are a traitor," he wrote under Kelly's post.
Kelly did not take this lying down and promptly replied to the tech billionaire. He shared a screenshot of Musk's insult and wrote: "Traitor? Elon, if you don't understand that the defense of freedom is a fundamental part of what makes America great and keeps us safe, maybe you should leave it to those of us who do."
A Democratic colleague of Kelly's also chimed in, jumping to Kelly's side. Sen. Adam Schiff of California swung onto X singing Kelly's praises. "Mark Kelly is a retired Navy pilot, astronaut and dedicated public servant. He is a hero," he wrote. Musk, on the other hand, called Schiff a "selfish coward". He hopes "this clears things up".
USA with U-turn on Ukraine policy
Kelly's visit to Ukraine comes at a time when the USA is making a radical U-turn on its Ukraine policy. Since Trump took office, Washington has increasingly moved closer to the Kremlin's positions. A visit to the White House by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently led to a scandal, as a result of which the USA temporarily halted its military aid to the country.
On Tuesday, delegations from Kiev and Washington began consultations in Saudi Arabia on plans for a partial ceasefire in Ukraine. The first talks between representatives of Russia and the USA since the start of the war in Ukraine had already taken place there in February.
