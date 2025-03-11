Ukraine-USA meeting
“Constructive” start after scandal in the White House
Following the dispute in the White House between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US head of state Donald Trump in front of the cameras and the suspension of military aid for the Ukrainian army, Ukraine and the USA are attempting to restart their relations in Saudi Arabia today, Tuesday. Talks on a partial ceasefire have been "very constructive" so far, a member of the Ukrainian delegation said.
Head of the presidential office Andriy Yermak expressed his satisfaction with the start of the talks in Jeddah. He emphasized: "We are prepared to do everything to achieve peace." According to the US, the talks will focus on "framework conditions for a peace agreement and an initial ceasefire". Kiev is proposing a ceasefire in the air and at sea. The US delegation will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi traveled to Jeddah on Monday for a meeting with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman, but he is not taking part in the negotiations with the USA.
The Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Ukrainian President spoke on Monday evening about efforts to achieve a "sustainable, fair and comprehensive" peace in Ukraine. The joint statement was published by the Saudi Arabian state news agency SPA.
Ukrainians and Saudis want to work more closely together
Crown Prince Mohammed and Selenskyj said at their meeting that they would strengthen investment relations between their two countries in areas such as energy, the food industry and infrastructure. "Both sides said they look forward to exploring joint cooperation opportunities in the fields of oil, gas, its derivatives and petrochemicals," the joint statement reads.
Saudi Arabia has become an important venue for US diplomacy since Trump took office. In February, the first talks between representatives of Russia and the USA since the start of the war in Ukraine took place there.
