Bible quotes make Linzers hot for championship title

Biggest success in the club's history

While coach Dechel discussed tactics with the team, chairman Christian "Chrille" Palnik had a very special "speech" in store. "He had prepared a psalm from the Bible! At the beginning, the players had to laugh out loud, but he kept it up for several minutes. And at the end of the psalm, which was about unity, standing together and fighting together, there was such loud cheering as I've never experienced before," says Dechel. It all came together to lead the Grizzlies to a 4:1 away win! "We delivered an almost perfect away game." That was to be the beginning of the turnaround in the final series for the Linz team, after which the Grizzlies celebrated the biggest success in the club's history!