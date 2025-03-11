Ice Hockey Grizzlies
Bible quotes make Linzers hot for championship title
Gmunden's Sharks are well on their way to claiming the championship title in the Austrian Ice Hockey League (3rd division) and will now travel to Hohenems for the final second leg on Saturday with a 5:0 lead in their luggage. The Linz Grizzlies already have the 1st National League trophy in their hands - thanks in part to quotes from the Bible!
Before the decisive game, a band performed the Linz Ice Hockey Grizzlies' own song live on the ice, and the stands in the ice arena were also buzzing thanks to the 1,300 spectators! And then the cracks of the Stahlstädter also ensured the biggest success in the club's history, clinching the title in the 1st Upper Austrian regional league with a brilliant 7:4 home win over Salzburg's Oilers!
Standing with their backs to the wall
"All hell broke loose," beamed coach Thomas Dechel, whose comparatively younger team already had their backs to the wall against the experienced finalists from Mozartstadt (as in the semi-final against Amstetten). However, trailing 0:1 in the best-of-3 series, arguably the best center in the league, Stefan Freunschlag, "Mr. 100 percent training participation" Maximilian Waismayer and Co. were given a very special motivation in the dressing room before Game 2.
Biggest success in the club's history
While coach Dechel discussed tactics with the team, chairman Christian "Chrille" Palnik had a very special "speech" in store. "He had prepared a psalm from the Bible! At the beginning, the players had to laugh out loud, but he kept it up for several minutes. And at the end of the psalm, which was about unity, standing together and fighting together, there was such loud cheering as I've never experienced before," says Dechel. It all came together to lead the Grizzlies to a 4:1 away win! "We delivered an almost perfect away game." That was to be the beginning of the turnaround in the final series for the Linz team, after which the Grizzlies celebrated the biggest success in the club's history!
