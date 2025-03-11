Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After collision

Oil tanker on the North Sea burned all night long

Nachrichten
11.03.2025 11:30

Two ships that burst into flames after colliding off the British coast continued to burn during the night. As the British BBC reported, citing the coastguard, the search for the only missing crew member was called off. 

0 Kommentare

A total of 36 crew members from the oil tanker and the container ship were brought safely ashore, and one person was taken to hospital. Concerns about pollution of the North Sea remain high.

The cause of the collision between the ships remains unclear. A German multi-purpose vessel is due to arrive today, which could help fight the fire, among other things.

Cargo ship rammed oil tanker
The oil tanker Stena Immaculate was rammed by the cargo ship Solong in the busy sea area on Monday morning and caught fire. The missing crew member was from the Solong. According to the shipping company Crowley, aircraft fuel leaked during the accident. The Coast Guard announced that necessary measures against environmental pollution are currently being examined.

Toxic substance sodium cyanide on board
According to the BBC, the anchored tanker was carrying fuel for the US military. The Stena Immaculate sails under the US flag, the Solong under the Portuguese flag. According to the BBC, the tanker was one of several ships that are to ensure that the military can carry out transports as part of a so-called tanker security program of the US government. The Solong is said to have been carrying several containers of sodium cyanide. It is unclear whether any of it got into the water. Sodium cyanide is a toxic substance that can pollute the ecosystem.

Greenpeace concerned
The environmental protection organization Greenpeace in the UK expressed its concern. "Both the high speed and the videos of the consequences are a cause for great concern," said a spokesperson. However, it is still too early to determine the extent of the damage to the environment.

A spokesman for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it was an "extremely worrying situation". Without knowing further details, the cause of the accident would not be speculated upon.

"Several explosions on board"
 It is too early to speculate on the cause of the accident, said Erik Hanell, managing director of the shipping company Stena Bulk. The company Crowley, which manages the technology of the Stena Immaculate, told X that the tanker was at anchor when it was rammed by the freighter. A tank containing aviation fuel was damaged and fire broke out. There were "several explosions on board".

Meanwhile, the German Central Command for Maritime Emergencies has sent a multi-purpose vessel to assist. The Mellum of the Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration is due to arrive around midday. Among other things, it is equipped with fire-fighting equipment and oil recovery equipment.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf