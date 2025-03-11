After collision
Oil tanker on the North Sea burned all night long
Two ships that burst into flames after colliding off the British coast continued to burn during the night. As the British BBC reported, citing the coastguard, the search for the only missing crew member was called off.
A total of 36 crew members from the oil tanker and the container ship were brought safely ashore, and one person was taken to hospital. Concerns about pollution of the North Sea remain high.
The cause of the collision between the ships remains unclear. A German multi-purpose vessel is due to arrive today, which could help fight the fire, among other things.
Cargo ship rammed oil tanker
The oil tanker Stena Immaculate was rammed by the cargo ship Solong in the busy sea area on Monday morning and caught fire. The missing crew member was from the Solong. According to the shipping company Crowley, aircraft fuel leaked during the accident. The Coast Guard announced that necessary measures against environmental pollution are currently being examined.
Toxic substance sodium cyanide on board
According to the BBC, the anchored tanker was carrying fuel for the US military. The Stena Immaculate sails under the US flag, the Solong under the Portuguese flag. According to the BBC, the tanker was one of several ships that are to ensure that the military can carry out transports as part of a so-called tanker security program of the US government. The Solong is said to have been carrying several containers of sodium cyanide. It is unclear whether any of it got into the water. Sodium cyanide is a toxic substance that can pollute the ecosystem.
Greenpeace concerned
The environmental protection organization Greenpeace in the UK expressed its concern. "Both the high speed and the videos of the consequences are a cause for great concern," said a spokesperson. However, it is still too early to determine the extent of the damage to the environment.
A spokesman for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it was an "extremely worrying situation". Without knowing further details, the cause of the accident would not be speculated upon.
"Several explosions on board"
It is too early to speculate on the cause of the accident, said Erik Hanell, managing director of the shipping company Stena Bulk. The company Crowley, which manages the technology of the Stena Immaculate, told X that the tanker was at anchor when it was rammed by the freighter. A tank containing aviation fuel was damaged and fire broke out. There were "several explosions on board".
Meanwhile, the German Central Command for Maritime Emergencies has sent a multi-purpose vessel to assist. The Mellum of the Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration is due to arrive around midday. Among other things, it is equipped with fire-fighting equipment and oil recovery equipment.
