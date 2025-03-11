Oil tanker on the North Sea burned all night long

Toxic substance sodium cyanide on board

According to the BBC, the anchored tanker was carrying fuel for the US military. The Stena Immaculate sails under the US flag, the Solong under the Portuguese flag. According to the BBC, the tanker was one of several ships that are to ensure that the military can carry out transports as part of a so-called tanker security program of the US government. The Solong is said to have been carrying several containers of sodium cyanide. It is unclear whether any of it got into the water. Sodium cyanide is a toxic substance that can pollute the ecosystem.