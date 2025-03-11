Vorteilswelt
Less salary

VW board members are now participating in the savings program

Nachrichten
11.03.2025 07:56

At the German car manufacturer Volkswagen (VW), the Group Board of Management is now also participating in the cost-cutting program (see video above). The members of the Board of Management will forgo eleven percent of their salaries this year and next, as decided at the most recent meeting.

The Group Executive Board had already waived part of its remuneration in the previous year. At that time, the reduction was five percent and only related to the fixed salary, which makes up the smaller part of the remuneration. The future cuts, on the other hand, will apply to the entire remuneration.

A salary reduction of eleven percent is planned for 2025 and 2026, followed by a reduction of 8.5 percent in 2027, 6.5 percent in the following year and 5.5 percent in 2029. In five years, the Executive Board intends to return to the previous level.

Over the next five years, 35,000 jobs are to be lost in Germany.
Over the next five years, 35,000 jobs are to be lost in Germany.
(Bild: EPA/Hannibal Hanschke)

Demand from the works council
In the 2024 collective bargaining dispute, Works Council Chairwoman Daniela Cavallo had demanded that the Group's top management also participate in the cost-cutting measures and forgo salary. The Management Board had agreed, but initially left the amount open. There was talk of a disproportionate amount.

The company and the trade union had agreed on a restructuring program for the core VW brand in December. By 2030, 35,000 jobs are to be cut in Germany, which corresponds to around one in four jobs. In addition, various bonus payments and allowances were cut and wage increases were put on hold. In return, VW will forego plant closures and compulsory redundancies.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

