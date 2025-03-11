Graz-East exit
Four children injured: A2 was closed after accident
Shortly before the Graz-Ost highway exit, there was a serious accident on Monday afternoon in which four children were injured. The rescue helicopter was deployed and the A2 was closed for an hour in the southbound direction.
An accident occurred on the A2 southbound shortly before the Graz-Ost exit on Monday afternoon. For unknown reasons, a 37-year-old driver from the district of Weiz lost control of his vehicle, in which his four children (aged 2, 5, 9 and 11) were also sitting.
Skidded
The left front of the vehicle touched the central concrete crash barrier, then skidded and finally came to a standstill across the carriageway in the second lane.
The car was badly damaged in the accident. The emergency services were therefore called immediately, and the C12 rescue helicopter was also alerted and landed at the scene of the accident, which meant that the A2 had to be temporarily closed in the southbound direction.
Children slightly injured
Fortunately, the four children were only slightly injured in the accident - the rescue helicopter was therefore not needed, and after first aid at the scene of the accident, they were taken to the pediatric surgery department of Graz Regional Hospital by the Red Cross. The 37-year-old driver remained uninjured.
The badly damaged car was towed away. The Nestelbach volunteer fire department was deployed with two vehicles and 14 firefighters.
