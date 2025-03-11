Bumpy start
New parking fees continue to stir up controversy
Since the beginning of the month, you have to pay one euro per hour to park at Langbathsee and Offensee. This is not the only cause for annoyance. However, not everything is running smoothly with the new tariffs. For example, the cell phone app for parking often cannot be used because the internet connection is weak.
The parking fees introduced at the beginning of the month at Langbathsee and Offensee continue to cause heated discussions. In particular, the parking and management company set up by the municipality of Ebensee has come in for a lot of criticism. The weak internet connection at Langbathsee, which is required to use the parking app on a cell phone, is causing displeasure. Many drivers are annoyed by the fact that the second ticket machine at Offensee can only be used for cashless payment. There are loud calls for better information. The information board for parking space utilization is only available for Langbathsee - it can be found at the entrance to the village opposite the town hall.
No multi-day tickets
The lack of multi-day tickets is met with incomprehension. If you park your car between 8 am and 6 pm, you currently pay one euro per hour. A day ticket costs eight euros.
Car owners with their main residence in Ebensee receive an annual pass for the Langbathsee, Offensee, Rindbach leisure center and the parking spaces in the town center for 100 euros.
Improvements not until 2026
Mayor Sabine Promberger (SP) and GmbH Managing Director Peter Wallner are aware of the problems. Both hold out the prospect of improvements. However, the construction of turnaround spaces by the state or the installation of parking space markings is not planned until next year. The renovation of the outdated toilet also remains a pipe dream for financial reasons.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.