New parking fees continue to stir up controversy

The parking fees introduced at the beginning of the month at Langbathsee and Offensee continue to cause heated discussions. In particular, the parking and management company set up by the municipality of Ebensee has come in for a lot of criticism. The weak internet connection at Langbathsee, which is required to use the parking app on a cell phone, is causing displeasure. Many drivers are annoyed by the fact that the second ticket machine at Offensee can only be used for cashless payment. There are loud calls for better information. The information board for parking space utilization is only available for Langbathsee - it can be found at the entrance to the village opposite the town hall.