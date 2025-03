Suit scandal: First suspensions now!

"I have requested that Brevig and Livelten be suspended with immediate effect in accordance with the provisions of the Norwegian Health and Safety at Work Act," says Ola Keul, Secretary General of the Norwegian Ski Association.

Suits tampered with

Anonymously filmed videos leaked to the media have been causing a stir in ski jumping since Saturday. The recordings show how the Norwegian team manipulated the competition suits in the presence of Brevig in an inadmissible manner. The hosts sewed a stiff band into their suits, giving them a wingsuit effect after the jump. The original second-placed Marius Lindvik and Johann Andre Forfang were subsequently disqualified from the large hill individual competition.