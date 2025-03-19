Vorteilswelt
Beguiling trend

How the stars are showing off their backsides so boldly

Nachrichten
19.03.2025 20:00

Whether it's Zoe Kravitz, Paris Jackson or Olivia Rodrigo, there's one part of the body that celebrity beauties are particularly keen to show off at the moment - their sexy backsides!

0 Kommentare

At the "Vanity Fair" party after the Oscars Gala, there was one look that nobody could get past: Zoë Kravitz's!

Peephole and transparency
Thanks to a peephole dress, the pretty Catwoman actress showed off her shapely bottom in a very provocative way. Perfect POsing included.

Zoë Kravitz (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Amy Sussman)
Zoë Kravitz
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Amy Sussman)

And the daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz is by no means the only celebrity beauty to enthusiastically follow this trend. Paris Jackson has also been sporting looks that are not only revealing at the front, but especially at the back. 

During Elton John's Oscar party, for example, she flashed her bottom, but Michael Jackson's daughter also appeared several times at Fashion Week in Paris in looks that not only the photographers liked to take a second look at.

Paris Jackson not only showed her bottom at Elton John's Oscar party ... (Bild: APA/AFP/Apu GOMES)
Paris Jackson not only showed her bottom at Elton John's Oscar party ...
(Bild: APA/AFP/Apu GOMES)
... but also in a nude dress by Stella McCartney ... (Bild: Viennareport)
... but also in a nude dress by Stella McCartney ...
(Bild: Viennareport)
... and in an outfit by Vivienne Westwood. (Bild: PPS/www.photopress.at)
... and in an outfit by Vivienne Westwood.
(Bild: PPS/www.photopress.at)

British reality TV beauty Maura Higgins also opted for sheer fabric, skimpy panties and a saucy pose for the photographers at the Brit Awards to perfectly show off her bubble butt.

Maura Higgins (Bild: AFP/Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
Maura Higgins
(Bild: AFP/Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

Extra low back cleavage and bare facts
Actress Julianne Hough and singer Olivia Rodrigo opted for a further variation on the bum trend - namely the bum cleavage that reaches so low down the back that you can see the base of the shapely backside.

Julianne Hough (Bild: AFP/Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)
Julianne Hough
(Bild: AFP/Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)
Olivia Rodrigo (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Matt Winkelmeyer)
Olivia Rodrigo
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Matt Winkelmeyer)

And of course, with the naked look à la Julia Fox and Bianca Censori, the (almost) bare bottom quickly becomes an eye-catcher. All in all, a very daring trend - but is it suitable for everyday use?

"Toned-down version" for everyday life
"This new wave of ultra-revealing fashion reflects a growing trend in which bold, revealing styles are being embraced by celebrities and designers alike," fashion expert Lisa Talbot explained the new fashion hype in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Julia Fox showed at the "Vanity Fair" party ... (Bild: AFP/Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Julia Fox showed at the "Vanity Fair" party ...
(Bild: AFP/Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
... and at the Grammy Awards quite a lot. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)
... and at the Grammy Awards quite a lot.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)
Bianca Censori's nude look caused a scandal at the Grammys. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)
Bianca Censori's nude look caused a scandal at the Grammys.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)

However, according to the fashion expert, looks like those seen on red carpets around the world will not be seen in everyday life any time soon, but a "toned-down version" of the bottom trend is already emerging, which is also much more wearable.

"You can expect to see a return of extremely low-rise pants and dresses with daring backless designs or strategic cut-outs," Talbot continued - who also explained: "Ultimately, this trend appeals to a generation that isn't afraid to take risks with their style. But whether it resonates beyond the fashion-conscious masses will depend on how brands adapt it for everyday life."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
