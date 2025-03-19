Beguiling trend
How the stars are showing off their backsides so boldly
Whether it's Zoe Kravitz, Paris Jackson or Olivia Rodrigo, there's one part of the body that celebrity beauties are particularly keen to show off at the moment - their sexy backsides!
At the "Vanity Fair" party after the Oscars Gala, there was one look that nobody could get past: Zoë Kravitz's!
Peephole and transparency
Thanks to a peephole dress, the pretty Catwoman actress showed off her shapely bottom in a very provocative way. Perfect POsing included.
And the daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz is by no means the only celebrity beauty to enthusiastically follow this trend. Paris Jackson has also been sporting looks that are not only revealing at the front, but especially at the back.
During Elton John's Oscar party, for example, she flashed her bottom, but Michael Jackson's daughter also appeared several times at Fashion Week in Paris in looks that not only the photographers liked to take a second look at.
British reality TV beauty Maura Higgins also opted for sheer fabric, skimpy panties and a saucy pose for the photographers at the Brit Awards to perfectly show off her bubble butt.
Extra low back cleavage and bare facts
Actress Julianne Hough and singer Olivia Rodrigo opted for a further variation on the bum trend - namely the bum cleavage that reaches so low down the back that you can see the base of the shapely backside.
And of course, with the naked look à la Julia Fox and Bianca Censori, the (almost) bare bottom quickly becomes an eye-catcher. All in all, a very daring trend - but is it suitable for everyday use?
"Toned-down version" for everyday life
"This new wave of ultra-revealing fashion reflects a growing trend in which bold, revealing styles are being embraced by celebrities and designers alike," fashion expert Lisa Talbot explained the new fashion hype in an interview with the Daily Mail.
However, according to the fashion expert, looks like those seen on red carpets around the world will not be seen in everyday life any time soon, but a "toned-down version" of the bottom trend is already emerging, which is also much more wearable.
"You can expect to see a return of extremely low-rise pants and dresses with daring backless designs or strategic cut-outs," Talbot continued - who also explained: "Ultimately, this trend appeals to a generation that isn't afraid to take risks with their style. But whether it resonates beyond the fashion-conscious masses will depend on how brands adapt it for everyday life."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
