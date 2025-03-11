Planai does not want to take over loss-making Bürgeralm

Many want the Planai as a partner

"Basically, we receive many such offers, probably ten to twelve over the course of the year," says Planai-Bahnen Managing Director Georg Bliem. "We are already helping many smaller ski resorts - for example, we send snowmaking experts and snow groomers at a super price." However, Bliem also makes it clear: "We can only take over areas with prospects of economic success." However, the Bürgeralm is losing 200,000 euros per year, and around five million euros would be needed to invest in snowmaking.