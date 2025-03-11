After Pierer's exit
Planai does not want to take over loss-making Bürgeralm
Following the exit of entrepreneur Stefan Pierer, the future of the Bürgeralm in Aflenz is uncertain. Continued operation would cost millions. Now the current managing director has come up with an idea: Could the Planai lifts take over the Bürgeralm?
For ten years, Stefan Pierer, KTM billionaire and patron of the region, has provided the Aflenzer Bürgeralm with money: 3.4 million euros in investments and two million to cover losses. However, since the entrepreneur himself has been in difficulties, this has now come to an end. The lift operation has been discontinued. Now the municipality of Aflenz and Naturerlebnis Bürgeralm GmbH want to enter into negotiations with the province of Styria. "Stefan Pierer will be very accommodating to the new operators," says Managing Director Günther Essenko.
"We will no longer continue to operate the lifts," he says, but has an interesting idea: "We want a partial operation by the public sector, perhaps a partial operation of the Planai." So could the giant ski area in Schladming be the salvation for Aflenz, two hours away by car?
Many want the Planai as a partner
"Basically, we receive many such offers, probably ten to twelve over the course of the year," says Planai-Bahnen Managing Director Georg Bliem. "We are already helping many smaller ski resorts - for example, we send snowmaking experts and snow groomers at a super price." However, Bliem also makes it clear: "We can only take over areas with prospects of economic success." However, the Bürgeralm is losing 200,000 euros per year, and around five million euros would be needed to invest in snowmaking.
"Aflenz is a magnificent ski resort. But snowmaking is the issue," says Bliem. "We would also have to assess the condition of the chairlift. It's already older."
Snow conditions are becoming increasingly difficult
Ute Gurdet, Managing Director of the Hochsteiermark tourism region, hopes that lift operations will continue. "Everything that breaks away is missing. It is not yet possible to estimate the extent of the damage." In any case, 60 percent of tourism takes place in winter, but the summer business with hiking and mountain biking is becoming increasingly important.
The Bürgeralm is a "wonderful excursion destination" - and not just for tourists, says Gurdet. "Here in the region, children can learn to ski at affordable prices. As far as snow is concerned, however, it is becoming increasingly difficult - on the Niederalpl as well as on the Bürgeralm."
