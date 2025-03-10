Rosenbauer Supervisory Board without Pierer and Mateschitz

Extraordinary General Meeting on April 1

Now that the majority takeover has been finalized for a few days, the plans have apparently changed once again. When Rosenbauer issued an invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting on April 1 on Monday afternoon, at which the Supervisory Board will be reconstituted, it was announced that it was not Mark Mateschitz who would be standing for election to the Supervisory Board, but Florian Hutter as Managing Director of Mark Mateschitz Beteiligungs AG. Stefan Pierer, who has recently come under heavy criticism due to the insolvency of KTM, is no longer on the agenda for the Rosenbauer Supervisory Board.