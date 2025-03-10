Disco king!
Kylie Minogue hit lures Charles onto the dance floor
If you want to see Britain's King Charles III on the dance floor, all you have to do is put on "The Loco-Motion" by Kylie Minogue or "Upside Down" by Diana Ross.
The 76-year-old monarch revealed this on Monday in the radio show "The King's Music Room", which he launched together with Apple. In it, Charles III presents his favorite hits from the more than 50 Commonwealth countries.
The show, which was recorded at Buckingham Palace, is being held to mark Commonwealth Day on Monday, which the British royal family is celebrating with a church service at Westminster Abbey in London. The Commonwealth comprises 56 countries, most of which are former British colonies. Charles III is the head of state of 14 of these countries.
Charles loves disco music, reggae and Afrobeats
The monarch's playlist published on Apple Music 1 contains an unexpected mix of music: Charles loves disco music, reggae and Afrobeats above all. He says of "Loco-Motion" by Australian Kylie Minogue that the 80s hit has "this infectious energy" that makes it "incredibly difficult" to "sit still".
The King also told the show how he discovered the dance and music genre Highlife during his first visit to Ghana in West Africa in the 1970s. It gave him the urge to "dance to this pulsating rhythm". Charles introduced the song "Mpempem Do Me" by highlife artist Daddy Lumba by saying that he had danced to it in 2018 during his last visit to Ghana.
Beyoncé is an "extraordinary" singer
Charles included Diana Ross on his playlist, even though her home country, the USA, is not a member of the Commonwealth. Her hit "Upside Down" is simply "one of my particular favorites", he said. He also simply had to include Beyoncé with her hit "Crazy in Love" because the US pop diva is "so extraordinary".
With the hit "Could You Be Loved", Charles paid tribute to the Jamaican reggae icon Bob Marley in his personal hit parade. He got to know this "great man" personally and "his words 'The people have an inner voice'" have stayed with him for a long time.
Playlist with songs by his "beloved grandmother
The South African singer Al Bowlly also made it onto Charles' playlist with his love song "The Very Thought of You" from the 1930s because it reminded him of his "beloved grandmother". "She often played this kind of music and always managed to lift my spirits," the King revealed.
Charles' hit list was completed by songs by British pop singer Raye, South African Miriam Makeba, Indian-born Anoushka Shankar, Nigerian Davido, New Zealand opera singer Kiri Te Kanawa and Canadian jazz and pop singer Michael Bublé, among others. Charles said his song selection included "many different styles and cultures" but "like the Commonwealth family, they all share in their many different ways the same love of life in all its richness and diversity".
